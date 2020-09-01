Bank of Montreal Can Has $75.68 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of General Mills worth $75,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.