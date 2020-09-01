Bank of Montreal Can Has $81.30 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of UBS Group worth $81,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,730. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

