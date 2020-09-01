Bank of Montreal Can Has $88.14 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $88,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 114.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded up $5.38 on Tuesday, reaching $381.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.90. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $384.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.76.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

