Bank of Montreal Can Has $95.61 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $95,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,758 shares of company stock worth $24,623,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.23. 18,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

