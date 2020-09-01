Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 145.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $111,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after buying an additional 619,884 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

