Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Kroger worth $78,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,226 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Kroger by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kroger by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

KR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,796. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

