Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 586,779 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19,884.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

VO stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

