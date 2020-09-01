Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 320,985 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,438 shares of company stock worth $444,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $133.26. 7,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,958. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

