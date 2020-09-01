Bank of Montreal Can Sells 131,819 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $66,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

ZTS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,516. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

