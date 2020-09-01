Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,479 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Kimberly Clark worth $71,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $4,684,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.30. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

