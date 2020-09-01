Bank of Montreal Can Sells 56,722 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $79,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,403.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,297,950. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.52. 3,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.