Bank of Montreal Can Sells 616,837 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $70,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,685. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,988. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

