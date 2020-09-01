Bank of Montreal Can Sells 636,556 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $105,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after buying an additional 1,091,892 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 122,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

