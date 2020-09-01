Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,408 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Anthem were worth $66,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.69. 17,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,515. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

