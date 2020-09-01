Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of Tractor Supply worth $67,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $155.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.