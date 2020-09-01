Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Constellation Brands worth $104,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 160.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

