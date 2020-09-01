Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. 3,139,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,267. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.