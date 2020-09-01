Barclays PLC Acquires 109,144 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 156.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

