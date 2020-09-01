Barclays PLC Acquires 25,045 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

