Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Navient worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.