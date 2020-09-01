Barclays PLC Buys 11,352 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $324.07 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.91.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

