Barclays PLC Buys 20,105 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of United Natural Foods worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $832,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

UNFI stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $950.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

