Barclays PLC Buys 6,634 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 194,710 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 486,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,432,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $184.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.69.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

