Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of GCI Liberty worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GLIBA stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.19.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

