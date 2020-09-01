Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Black Hills worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.