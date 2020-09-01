Barclays PLC Has $4.20 Million Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of American States Water worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 32.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

