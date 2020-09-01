Barclays PLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthequity worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.43. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

