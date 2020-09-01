Barclays PLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Hain Celestial Group worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

