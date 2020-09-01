Barclays PLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stericycle worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

