Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

