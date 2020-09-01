Barclays PLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of AMN opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

