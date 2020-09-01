Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,763,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,142,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $456,555.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,044.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBGS stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

