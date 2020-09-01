Barclays PLC Sells 372,694 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 438.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 96.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 306,293 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

