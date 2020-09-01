Barclays PLC Sells 5,422 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

In related news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares in the company, valued at $452,883.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $4,058,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $70.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

