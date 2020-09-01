Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average daily volume of 312 call options.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 123,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,623. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Barclays had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 258,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 62.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

