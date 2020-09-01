BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. 117,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

