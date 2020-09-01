Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE:BIG opened at $47.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 296.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 78.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

