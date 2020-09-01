BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $117.80 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

