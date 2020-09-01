BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $117.80 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

