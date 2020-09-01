Bill.com’s (BILL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

