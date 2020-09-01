Bionic One Day Volume Reaches $5,439.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Bionic has a market cap of $28,995.40 and $5,439.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Bionic has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00084857 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00329979 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038577 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000398 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007478 BTC.

About Bionic

Bionic (CRYPTO:BNC) is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin.

Buying and Selling Bionic

Bionic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

