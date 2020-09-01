Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Down 88.1% This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00741677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.02066922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,869.98 or 0.99706471 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00142082 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.