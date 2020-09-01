BitcoinV (BTCV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $601.00

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinV has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $48,126.57 and approximately $601.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinV alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002417 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BTCV is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,757,600 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.