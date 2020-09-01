Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Tops $0.0369 on Exchanges

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $866,235.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00040800 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $723.25 or 0.06067526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00037014 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 884,555,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,667,152 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

