Bloom Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and AirSwap. Bloom has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $2,205.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloom has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bittrex, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

