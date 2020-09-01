bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Hold Rating from William Blair

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,460 shares of company stock worth $92,733 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

