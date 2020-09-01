BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (BCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BCI opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.18.

About BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

