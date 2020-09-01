Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 82.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 895.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 628.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Booking by 71.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,709.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,521 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,922.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,755.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,605.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

