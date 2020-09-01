Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Boralex stock opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$36.48.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

