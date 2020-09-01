Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brady in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Brady has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,363,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.